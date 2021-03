AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - According to an announcement by HODGETOWN, the Amarillo Sod Squad Texas Collegiate League baseball team will call Amarillo home again this summer, set to host 22 regular-season home games spanning from May 28 to July 17. The Texas Collegiate League is Texas' first major collegiate summer wooden-bat league and has played 18 seasons.

"We are very excited to again partner with the Texas Collegiate League,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “Baseball has become a huge part of our culture in Amarillo and the best and most exciting baseball environment in the country has been built at HODGETOWN because of our great fans and community. We look forward to hosting and creating more local and nationwide opportunities for these college athletes and showcase some of the best talent college baseball has to offer!”