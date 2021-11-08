Amarillo High Lady Sandie Signs to Play Volleyball at Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo High Senior, Brooklyn Bundy, signed her letter of Intent on Monday to continue her education and volleyball career at Amarillo College.

Amarillo College (AC) has not participated in intercollegiate athletics since the mid-1980s, but will return to the competitive arena in 2022-2023 with teams in men’s baseball, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.

Bundy joins nine other individuals at AC, who will begin competing in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC), starting next fall.