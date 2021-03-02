Amarillo High, Clarendon, Texline Advance to Regional Finals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three different area high school boys basketball teams punched their tickets to the Regional Finals on Tuesday.

There were 4 area teams initially who saw action in the Regional Semifinals on Tuesday, and all but one advanced. See those games scores below.

5A

Amarillo high defeated Mansfield Timberview, 55-34

2A

Wink defeated Panhandle, 82-69

Clarendon defeated Christoval, 51-30

1A

Texline defeated Jayton, 57-55