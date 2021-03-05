Amarillo High, Clarendon, and Texline All Advance to State Semi-finals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three boys area basketball teams advanced on Friday to the State Semi-finals round of the Texas UIL Tournament.

See those teams scores below, and their highlights above.

5A
Amarillo High Defeated Mansfield Summitt, 60-51

Amarillo High was lead by Chris Dees, who had a team high 17 points.
Also playing a big role in the win was Brendan Hausen, who finished with 14points, and Cade Hornecker who had 12.

2A
Clarendon defeated Wink, 85-65

1A
Texline defeated Paducah, 72-57

