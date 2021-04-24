Amarillo High Boys and Girls take Region I-5A Meet: Canyon Lady Eagles fly away 4A Regional Champs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies had two teams that earned the title of Regional Champions in Lubbock on Saturday. Another team earning the title, in 4A was the Canyon Lady Eagles.

With both the Sandies and Lady Sandies claiming the Region I-5A Track meet, they are placed in the Amarillo history books as the only program to ever do so.

On the boy’s side in the 300-meter hurdles the senior, Trey Thomas ran an insane 38.21, Then he helped their mile relay team as their last leg to advance to state with a blazing time of 3:17.89. Thomas’s leg was what sealed the deal for AHS being regional champions.

On the girl’s side, Amarillo High’s girl’s team was just as dominant if not more so. In the 4×200 meter relay, they finished first with a time of 1:40.36. Then in the 300-meter hurdles, Symone Quiles flew, clocking a 44.62. In that same race helping the Sandies point total was Adelynn Austin who ran a 46.04

Also helping them win the regional championship was their 3rd place sprint relay that had a time of 48.29. Runners included Lacey Rice, Bree Mixon , Kynlee Jesko, and Brianna Brantley.

In 4A the Canyon Lady Eagles took flight and never came back down at the Regional meet, as they flew away from the competition with the crown.

In the 3200 meter Breanna Stuart ran an 11:02.06

Then there was Abree Winfrey, who was absolutely dominating winning the 800 with a time of 2:17.82, then she won the 300-meter hurdles with a 45.7. Winfrey then finished it off as the 4th leg in the mile relay to help the Lady Eagles get gold with a time of 3:58.52 others on that relay included

Whitney Willeford, Thalia Solis, and Tia Glynn

The Lady Eagles were also helped out by their 1600 meter runners, finishing 1st was Breanna Stuart with a 5:06.18, and in 2nd was Hannah Stuart, a freshman, that ran a 5:16.66.

