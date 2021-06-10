Amarillo High Baseball Falls Short in State Semifinal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies saw their baseball season come to a close on Thursday after coming up just short in the State Semifinal against Barbers Hill, 8-1.
The game saw the Sandies put up 4 runs in the 1st inning.
The Sandies had a great 5 innings, but in the 6th with the bases loaded for the Eagles, a triple from Braden Jacobs, would put the Sandies behind, 10-8.
The Sandies 2021 season was nothing to frown upon though, they finish 33-9. It also is never a bad thing when you finish play in Round Rock.
Watch highlights from the game in the video, at the top of the web story.
