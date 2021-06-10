Amarillo High Baseball Falls Short in State Semifinal

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies saw their baseball season come to a close on Thursday after coming up just short in the State Semifinal against Barbers Hill, 8-1.

The game saw the Sandies put up 4 runs in the 1st inning.

The Sandies had a great 5 innings, but in the 6th with the bases loaded for the Eagles, a triple from Braden Jacobs, would put the Sandies behind, 10-8.

The Sandies 2021 season was nothing to frown upon though, they finish 33-9. It also is never a bad thing when you finish play in Round Rock.

Watch highlights from the game in the video, at the top of the web story.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast
Weather App Team 300x250

Don't Miss