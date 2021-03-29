Amarillo Football Camp to Feature Michael Gallup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A fast approaching football camp being held in Amarillo and hosted by World All Star Academy, will feature Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Michael Gallup.

The camp will highlight both speed and agility and will take place over the course of two days this Summer on June 12 and 13. The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at John Stiff Park.

The event currently will only be accepting 150 kids to register, and it will be first come first serve.

Athletes that do get registered will be given a t-shirt and will be split by age groups.

The camp will feature not just Dallas Cowboy Receiver, Michael Gallup but former Cowboys receiver, Brice Butler as well.

Jayton Washington, the owner of All Star Academy, said his primary form of training is in speed and agility and that his training session is tailored to the athletes sport and position.

Washington said “We’ve trained quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs, basketball players, volleyball players, soccer players, track stars, baseball players and golfers. We train boys and girls as young as 5 years old.”

Athletes can register at www.jwallstaracademy.com. If there are any questions parents or athletes have, they can email worldasa@icloud.com.

Alternatively, athletes can also register for World All Star Academy’s #cantscorecantwin tour also being held in Amarillo, but on April 11. Registration and flyers will be updated soon for that camp at their website here.