Amarillo Bulls take nine players in NAHL Draft

((PRESS RELEASE))

AMARILLO, TX – It was a busy and productive day for the Amarillo Bulls during the 2019 North American Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulls Coaching staff led by Head Coach Rocky Russo, and Assistant Coach George Lewis made nine selections that included two goalies, four forwards, and three defenseman, In the first round 25th overall the Bulls selected Niclaus Puikkonen who played in Jokerit Helsinki, Finland this past season. Other players joining Puikkonen include; Matthew Casa 2nd Round – 31stoverall (Forward); Charlie Glockner 2nd Round – 51stoverall (Goaltender); Nolan Barrett 3rd Round – 74thoverall (Defenseman); Jack Robilotti 4th Round – 89thoverall (Defenseman); Steven Agriogianis 4th Round – 103rd overall (Forward); Carter Primo Self 5th Round 127th overall (Forward); Troy Kobryn 6th Round – 155thoverall (Goaltender); William Connor Frye 7th Round – 181st overall (defenseman).

Head Coach Rocky Russo said they were pleased and excited with the crops of players selected.

“We are very excited about the nine selections that we made in the NAHL Entry Draft,” said Russo. “We filled very important needs for our team, and more importantly added young men of high character to our organization. I have no doubt that the Bulls fans will enjoy getting to know these young men and watching them compete on the ice.”

All NAHL teams participated in the draft including two new teams the New Mexico Ice Wolves, Maine Nordiques and the rebranded St. Cloud Blizzard. The selections were based upon their order of finish during the 2018-19 NAHL regular season standings.

Here is a synopsis of the Bulls selections from the Draft along with a quote from Assistant Coach George Lewis.

Niclaus Puikkonen

Position: Forward; Selected – 1st Round – 25thoverall; Previous Team: Jokerit Helsinki Finland.

“Niclaus is a junior hockey veteran from Europe. He is going to help replace some of the big time scoring that we lost from this past season. We are very excited to have him on the team and producing right away.”

Matthew Crasa

Position: Forward; Selected – 2nd Round – 31stoverall; Previous Team: Selects Academy18U

“Matt is an extremely talented 200-foot forward. He tends to shine in the biggest moments and is a big goal scorer at the right time.”

Charlie Glockner

Position: Goaltender; Selected – 2nd Round – 51st overall: Previous Team: Minnetonka HS Skippers.

“Charlie comes to us highly recommended from Justin Evenson. We have gotten to know Charlie and we expect him to come and perform for us right away.”

Nolan Barrett

Position: Defenseman; Selected – 3rd Round – 74th overall; Previous Team: Skipjacks HC 18U.

“Randy Walker, our East Coast Scout, has seen Nolan played extensively. He feels he is the right- shot defenseman we need to complete our group. We are excited about the possibility of having Nolan here in Amarillo.”

Jack Robilotti

Position: Defenseman; Selected – 4th Round – 89th overall; Previous Team: Selects Academy 18U.

“Jack is a big strong 200-foot defenseman that can do everything from making plays to defending hard. He is a big-time player.”

Steven Agriogianis

Position: Forward; Selected – 4th Round – 103rdoverall; Previous Team: Lincoln Stars

“With Steven’s previous junior hockey experience, we felt that if he could play a large role for us and a leader in our room.”

Carter Primo Self

Position: Forward; Selected – 5th Round – 127thoverall; Previous Team: Selects Academy 18U

“Primo is another super talented forward who we have seen play a 200-foot game. We feel his game will translate to the next level. He will be a very good player in this league.

Troy Kobryn

Position: Goaltender; Selected – 6th Round – 155th overall; Previous Team: Cedar Rapids Roughriders

“Troy brings junior hockey experience from the USHL amongst other leagues, and we feel if he is with us in Amarillo, he will be an impact player right away.”

William ‘Connor’ Frye – NA3HL

Position: Defenseman; Selected – 7th Round – 181st overall: Previous Team: Missoula Jr. Bruins

“Connor comes to us high recommended from Cliff Cook, who is his NA3HL coach. We feel that he can do a lot of things well, and his junior hockey experience makes him a player, who will be strong for us.”

((PRESS RELEASE))