Amarillo Bulls announce new ownership

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo are now under new ownership.

The Bulls announced today that F&S Management Company LLC has taken over sole ownership of the franchise.

“It is an honor to won one of the most prized junior hockey franchises in all of North America right here in Amarillo,” Alberto Fernandez, new majority owner of the Bulls.” The entire F&S Management team will be dedicated to the continued growth of the Bulls’ fan experience, never ceasing to make a positive impact on this special community, and celebrating the game with the thousands of hockey fans in the Amarillo area. All of us at F&S Management are, first and foremost, hockey fans, and everything we do will continue to be aimed at making fans and the local business community an integral part of Amarillo Bulls hockey.”

The team has been owned by CHS International since 2010.

“It has been a wonderful experience operating a hockey franchise in Amarillo, and it is with a high degree of sadness that we will be exiting, having made a corporate decision to consolidate our holdings closer to our head office,” said former Bulls owner, Bill Yuill. “I believe that the F&S Management group are the ideal folks to operate the Amarillo franchise and participate in the governance of the NAHL. I also believe that the F&S Management group is a perfect fit for the market, and we wish them continued success in their new endeavor.”

The Bulls play tonight against the Shreveport Mudbugs at 7:05 p.m.