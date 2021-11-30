Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation Holding ‘Rising Stars’ Charity Exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 1999 U.S. Open Doubles Champion and Amarillo native, Alex O’Brien, is looking to help raise funds to promote and grow junior tennis in the Texas Panhandle.

O’Brien with his foundation, The Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation, is bringing in some not so local talent on Friday, December 3 for his tennis foundation’s ‘Rising Stars Charity Exhibition’.

The exhibition will see four of the worlds best young tennis stars play at the Amarillo Country Club Tennis Barn at 7:30 p.m.

General Admission Tickets start at $25. Those interested in attending or donating can visit, https://www.aobtf.org/.