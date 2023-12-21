BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Boys Ranch High School Senior Aletha Usanga arrived at Boys Ranch in the eighth grade and found her place on campus after joining the girl’s basketball team.

“I think what made it feel like home for me was how each and every single individual and the girls on the team who came from different parts of the country, just came together as a family and put together the gifts and talents that we have and just meshing that together and becoming one,” said Usanga.

In the Lady Riders, recent Miami tournament appearance Usanga led the team in scoring.

Against West Texas, she scored 24 points, grabbing six rebounds, seven steals, and adding three assists. Against Sunray she had a double-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. In the consolation championship against Ft. Elliot, Usanga did not shy away from the moment and she provided 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

“Aletha has been here for a long time,” said Drew Sanders Boys Ranch Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach. “Every since she’s gotten here, she’s been a part of the basketball program. One of the main things that she brings to the team is really just getting everybody involved on the team. That’s her main goal, every every day she comes up to me and says coach, I want to make somebody else better.”

In previous seasons Usanga earned All-Conference honors and was recently named Happy State Female Athlete of the Week. With all this success and attention in her senior year, her mindset is to focus on the big picture.

“My mindset is to just go and get it and to know the bigger goal ahead and to know what I want to accomplish and showcasing who I am as a player and the athletes that we have out here in Boys Ranch,” said Usanga.

From eighth grade to senior year Usanga’s basketball and leadership skills have both improved.

“She’s constantly wanting to work on her weaknesses and strengths,” said Sanders. “Athleticism was kind of given to her but she does a really good job of just working on shooting and the dribbling drills and things to get her a lot better. I go back and look at film from her freshman year and just the way she attacks the way she’s able to see the floor. You can just see the ball evolvement from her freshman year, sophomore year to finally her senior year.”

Coming into this season Usanga had to reevaluate her role on the team and take on more responsibility.

“I had to kind of reevaluate and kind of take on the big role as a senior on the team and having a bunch of young teammates on the court with me,” said Usanga. I had to just step into that role and to be the leader to start everything, regardless of if I’m not feeling up to it that day. Leading them and pointing them in the right direction and showing them what a leader should be.