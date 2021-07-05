AC names 3 head coaches to spearhead revival of Badger Athletics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced the hiring of three head coaches in what it said is another milestone in its revival of intercollegiate athletics, Amanda Black, Brandon Rains, and Austin Warner.

AC said the aim is to return to the competitive arena in 2022 with teams in men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross county.

Mark White, athletic director, will introduce the newcomers at a “Meet the Coaches” event to be held Wednesday, July 7, at the Washington Campus at 10:30 a.m. said AC.

AC said Meet the Coaches will take place on the first floor of the Ware Student Commons and is free and open to the public.

Amanda Black spent 2016 through 2020 as head volleyball coach at Frank Phillips College, where 13 of her players were named all-conference said AC.

Brandon Rains is a former player for and graduate of West Texas A&M University graduating in 1999. Rains was head coach at East Central College in Union, Mo., where the pandemic hampered his efforts to reinstate a baseball program that had been dormant for 20 years.

Austin Warner served as head coach of the men’s and women’s cross-country teams at Purdue University Northwest, an NCAA Division II program in Chicago, since 2017.