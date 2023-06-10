TEXAS PANHANDLE SPORTS HALL OF FAME

Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame 65th Annual Award Recipients



2023 Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

197th inductee: Fred Cooper, Stinnett/University of Texas

198th inductee: Rick Cooper, Wayland/West Texas A&M

199th inductee: Kori Cooper Clements, Amarillo High/University of Nebraska

200th inductee: Evander “Ziggy” Hood, Palo Duro, University of Missouri/five NFL teams

201st inductee: Chris Koetting, Panhandle/Canadian

Coaches of the Year

Baseball: Cory Hamilton, Randall High School

Basketball: Leslie Broadhurst, Randall High School

Cross Country: Wes Kirton, Canyon High School

Football: Adam Cummings, West Plains High School

Golf: Ben Gilliland, Randall High School

Soccer: Amberlee Gerald, West Plains High School

Softball: Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High School

Tennis (co): Koby Otto, Amarillo High School

Tennis (co): Darby Norman, Randall High School

Track: Ray Baca, Canyon High School

Volleyball (co): Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M

Volleyball (co): Haleigh Burns, Randall High School

Wrestling: Joe Stafford, Tascosa High School

Athletes of the Year

Baseball: Payton Bush, Randall High School

Basketball: McKenzie Smith, Amarillo High School

Cross Country: Taytum Goodman, Springlake-Earth High School

Football: Armando Lujan, Sunray High School

Golf: Alyssa Campbell, West Texas A&M University

Soccer: Justin Martinez, Pampa High School

Softball: Tatem Pendergraft, Amarillo High School

Tennis: Eleanor Archer, Amarillo High School

Track: Hannah Stuart, Canyon High School

Volleyball (co): Torrey Miller, West Texas A&M

Volleyball (co): Jordan Gove, Randall High School

Wrestling (co): Richard Davila, Caprock High School

Wrestling (co): Andres Suarez, Tascosa High School



Special Achievement Awards

Lynlee Spinhirne, Vega High School, Swimming

Trent Loter, Pampa High School, Manager

Eric Schilling, Nazareth High School, Basketball

Super Team Award

Canyon Girls Track Team, 4A State Champion

Dick Risenhoover Award

Lo Van Pham, Amarillo, NFL Official

Big Play Award

Ella Hester, Randall High School

Dee Henry Inspiration Award

Kendra Murray, Tascosa High School