TEXAS PANHANDLE SPORTS HALL OF FAME
Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame 65th Annual Award Recipients
2023 Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Inductees
197th inductee: Fred Cooper, Stinnett/University of Texas
198th inductee: Rick Cooper, Wayland/West Texas A&M
199th inductee: Kori Cooper Clements, Amarillo High/University of Nebraska
200th inductee: Evander “Ziggy” Hood, Palo Duro, University of Missouri/five NFL teams
201st inductee: Chris Koetting, Panhandle/Canadian
Coaches of the Year
Baseball: Cory Hamilton, Randall High School
Basketball: Leslie Broadhurst, Randall High School
Cross Country: Wes Kirton, Canyon High School
Football: Adam Cummings, West Plains High School
Golf: Ben Gilliland, Randall High School
Soccer: Amberlee Gerald, West Plains High School
Softball: Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High School
Tennis (co): Koby Otto, Amarillo High School
Tennis (co): Darby Norman, Randall High School
Track: Ray Baca, Canyon High School
Volleyball (co): Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M
Volleyball (co): Haleigh Burns, Randall High School
Wrestling: Joe Stafford, Tascosa High School
Athletes of the Year
Baseball: Payton Bush, Randall High School
Basketball: McKenzie Smith, Amarillo High School
Cross Country: Taytum Goodman, Springlake-Earth High School
Football: Armando Lujan, Sunray High School
Golf: Alyssa Campbell, West Texas A&M University
Soccer: Justin Martinez, Pampa High School
Softball: Tatem Pendergraft, Amarillo High School
Tennis: Eleanor Archer, Amarillo High School
Track: Hannah Stuart, Canyon High School
Volleyball (co): Torrey Miller, West Texas A&M
Volleyball (co): Jordan Gove, Randall High School
Wrestling (co): Richard Davila, Caprock High School
Wrestling (co): Andres Suarez, Tascosa High School
Special Achievement Awards
Lynlee Spinhirne, Vega High School, Swimming
Trent Loter, Pampa High School, Manager
Eric Schilling, Nazareth High School, Basketball
Super Team Award
Canyon Girls Track Team, 4A State Champion
Dick Risenhoover Award
Lo Van Pham, Amarillo, NFL Official
Big Play Award
Ella Hester, Randall High School
Dee Henry Inspiration Award
Kendra Murray, Tascosa High School