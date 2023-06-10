TEXAS PANHANDLE SPORTS HALL OF FAME
Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame 65th Annual Award Recipients


2023 Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Inductees
197th inductee: Fred Cooper, Stinnett/University of Texas
198th inductee: Rick Cooper, Wayland/West Texas A&M
199th inductee: Kori Cooper Clements, Amarillo High/University of Nebraska
200th inductee: Evander “Ziggy” Hood, Palo Duro, University of Missouri/five NFL teams 
201st inductee: Chris Koetting, Panhandle/Canadian

Coaches of the Year
Baseball: Cory Hamilton, Randall High School 
Basketball: Leslie Broadhurst, Randall High School 
Cross Country: Wes Kirton, Canyon High School 
Football: Adam Cummings, West Plains High School 
Golf: Ben Gilliland, Randall High School 
Soccer: Amberlee Gerald, West Plains High School 
Softball: Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High School 
Tennis (co): Koby Otto, Amarillo High School 
Tennis (co): Darby Norman, Randall High School 
Track: Ray Baca, Canyon High School 
Volleyball (co): Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M 
Volleyball (co): Haleigh Burns, Randall High School 
Wrestling: Joe Stafford, Tascosa High School

Athletes of the Year
Baseball: Payton Bush, Randall High School 
Basketball: McKenzie Smith, Amarillo High School 
Cross Country: Taytum Goodman, Springlake-Earth High School 
Football: Armando Lujan, Sunray High School 
Golf: Alyssa Campbell, West Texas A&M University
Soccer: Justin Martinez, Pampa High School 
Softball: Tatem Pendergraft, Amarillo High School 
Tennis: Eleanor Archer, Amarillo High School 
Track: Hannah Stuart, Canyon High School 
Volleyball (co): Torrey Miller, West Texas A&M
Volleyball (co): Jordan Gove, Randall High School 
Wrestling (co): Richard Davila, Caprock High School
Wrestling (co): Andres Suarez, Tascosa High School


Special Achievement Awards
Lynlee Spinhirne, Vega High School, Swimming 
Trent Loter, Pampa High School, Manager 
Eric Schilling, Nazareth High School, Basketball

Super Team Award
Canyon Girls Track Team, 4A State Champion

Dick Risenhoover Award
Lo Van Pham, Amarillo, NFL Official

Big Play Award
Ella Hester, Randall High School

Dee Henry Inspiration Award
Kendra Murray, Tascosa High School