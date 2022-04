AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a busy day at the first United Bank Center, as the 50th Texas Golden Spread All-Star Games were held!

You can watch highlight from the girls Championship at the top of the web story, or the Boys Championship game at the bottom.

Saturday 3rd Place Game Scores:

West Girls defeat East Girls, 80-62

South boys defeat North Boys, 80-62

Saturday Championship Game Scores:

South Girls defeat North Girls, 75-51

East Boys defeat West Boys, 127-89