The Randall Raider baseball squad enters the 4A Bi-District Round riding a 24 game winning streak. Their overall record sits at 24-3, and they are currently ranked #3 in the state.

Here is their opening round match up schedule:



Randall (28-3) vs. Seminole (13-12-1)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Lubbock Cooper

Game 2: Noon Friday, Plainview HS

Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary