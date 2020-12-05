3 area high school football teams advance to the State Semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas UIL high school playoffs continued tonight with five area teams seeing action, but only three teams are advancing to the next round of the playoffs.
Final Scores :
Class 4A Div. I
Canyon vs. Springtown
Score: 17-14 Canyon
Class 3A Div. II
Canadian vs. Childress
Score: 45-14 Canadian
Class 2A Div. II
Wellington vs. McCamey
Score: 46-26 Wellington
See this games highlights below.
Class 1A Div. II
Groom vs. Balmorhea
Score: 44-38 Balmorhea
