3 area high school football teams advance to the State Semifinals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas UIL high school playoffs continued tonight with five area teams seeing action, but only three teams are advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Final Scores :

Class 4A Div. I
Canyon vs. Springtown
Score: 17-14 Canyon

Class 3A Div. II
Canadian vs. Childress
Score: 45-14 Canadian

Class 2A Div. II
Wellington vs. McCamey
Score: 46-26 Wellington
See this games highlights below.

Class 1A Div. II
Groom vs. Balmorhea
Score: 44-38 Balmorhea

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss