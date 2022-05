At the 2A State Track Meet in the Austin, Panhandle’s Mackie Land and Wellington’s Kyla Kane combine for five gold medals.

Land won gold in the 400m and the 200m as an individual. She also won gold in the 4×400 relay with her Panhandle teammates Avery Sides, Sydney Adee, and Leah Land.

For Kyla Kane, the cross country and basketball star, showed how dominant she is on the track as well claiming gold in the 800m and the 1600m races.