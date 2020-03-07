2A Boys Regional Tournament: Gruver advances to the Regional Final, Vega falls in the semifinals

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Watch the highlights above for the Vega vs. Sundown game.

Watch the highlights above for the Gruver vs. Wink game.

2A Regional Tournament:

Sundown defeats Vega 69-58

Gruver defeats Wink 74-50

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss