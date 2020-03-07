2A Boys Regional Tournament: Gruver advances to the Regional Final, Vega falls in the semifinals

FRISCO, Texas (Nexstar) — The Lone Star Men's Basketball Championship tips off from The Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas on Friday. Nexstar Broadcasting is airing every game from the quarterfinals to the championship on-air and online in markets across 11 television markets in four states.

Action begins in the men's quarterfinals Friday at 12 p.m. and it won't stop until a champion has been crowned Sunday at 3:30 p.m.