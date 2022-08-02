AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Plains Wolves will be starting fresh this year, not only in 4A District 2 but as a new program & school. However, they are in good hands with experienced head coach, Adam Cummings.
2022 West Plains schedule (from Maxpreps):
|Fri, 8/26 7:00pm
|Bushland Home • Non-District
|Preview
|Fri, 9/2 7:00pm
|Greenwood Midland Home • Non-District
|Preview
|Fri, 9/9 7:00pm
|Canyon Away • Non-District
|Preview
|Thu, 9/15 7:00pm
|Palo Duro Amarillo Away • Non-District
|Preview
|Thu, 9/22 7:00pm
|Estacado Lubbock Home • Non-District
|Preview
|Fri, 9/30 7:00pm
|Hereford Away • Non-District
|Preview
|Fri, 10/7 7:00pm
|Seminole Away • District
|Preview
|Thu, 10/13 7:00pm
|Levelland Home • District
|Preview
|Fri, 10/21 7:00pm
|Perryton Away • District
|Preview
|Fri, 11/4 7:00pm
|Borger Home • District
|Preview