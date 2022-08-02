AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Plains Wolves will be starting fresh this year, not only in 4A District 2 but as a new program & school. However, they are in good hands with experienced head coach, Adam Cummings.

2022 West Plains schedule (from Maxpreps):

Fri, 8/26 7:00pmBushlandBushland Home • Non-District
Fri, 9/2 7:00pmGreenwoodGreenwood Midland Home • Non-District
Fri, 9/9 7:00pmCanyonCanyon Away • Non-District
Thu, 9/15 7:00pmPalo DuroPalo Duro Amarillo Away • Non-District
Thu, 9/22 7:00pmEstacadoEstacado Lubbock Home • Non-District
Fri, 9/30 7:00pmHerefordHereford Away • Non-District
Fri, 10/7 7:00pmSeminoleSeminole Away • District
Thu, 10/13 7:00pmLevellandLevelland Home • District
Fri, 10/21 7:00pmPerrytonPerryton Away • District
Fri, 11/4 7:00pmBorgerBorger Home • District