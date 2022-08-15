AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Rebels head into the 2022 football season with some question marks after losing the star that was Major Everhart, however they still have plenty of other stars looking to rise and bring the rest of the team with them.

A couple of those stars would include, seniors Avion Carter (DL) who at 6′ 6″, 260 lbs went off for 66 tackles last year and Tayden Barnes (running back & cornerback) who at 5′ 10″, 178 lbs managed to make a name for himself on both sides of the ball.

Both upper classmen seem eager to lead the team and show the younger guys what Tascosa football is all about. After all the Rebels have been no joke the last few years under head coach, Ken Plunk.

The Rebels in just the last 5 years have managed to claim four 10 win seasons.

2022 Tascosa Rebels Football schedule (from Maxpreps):