AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall Raiders will be venturing into new terrain in 2022. The team after re-districting will be in class 4A-1 Region I in District 3. However, the Raiders seem up to the new challenge and head into the season “War Ready”.
2022 Randall Football schedule (from Maxpreps):
|Fri, 8/26 7:00pm
|Andrews Away • Non-District
|Thu, 9/1 7:00pm
|Clovis NM Home • Non-District
|Fri, 9/9 7:00pm
|Snyder Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/16 7:00pm
|Wichita Falls Home • Non-District
|Fri, 9/23 7:00pm
|Palo Duro Amarillo Home • Non-District
|Fri, 9/30 7:00pm
|Canadian Away • Non-District
|Fri, 10/7 7:00pm
|Dumas Home • District
|Fri, 10/14 7:00pm
|Pampa Away • District
|Fri, 10/21 7:00pm
|Canyon Away • District
|Fri, 10/28 7:00pm
|Hereford Away • District
