AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall Raiders will be venturing into new terrain in 2022. The team after re-districting will be in class 4A-1 Region I in District 3. However, the Raiders seem up to the new challenge and head into the season “War Ready”.

2022 Randall Football schedule (from Maxpreps):

Fri, 8/26 7:00pmAndrewsAndrews Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Thu, 9/1 7:00pmClovisClovis NM Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/9 7:00pmSnyderSnyder Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/16 7:00pmWichita FallsWichita Falls Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/23 7:00pmPalo DuroPalo Duro Amarillo Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/30 7:00pmCanadianCanadian Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/7 7:00pmDumasDumas Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/14 7:00pmPampaPampa Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/21 7:00pmCanyonCanyon Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/28 7:00pmHerefordHereford Away • DistrictPreview