PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Panthers are coming off of what was a roller coaster year. The team started the 2021 season about as low as one can, going 0-5 in non-district action, before turning the corner and winning every one of their district games to finish as district champions.

This year the Panthers go into the season looking to repeat as district champions behind the arm of Landyn Hack, their senior quarterback who is also the son of head coach Dane Ashley.

2022 Panhandle Panthers Football schedule (from Maxpreps):