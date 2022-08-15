PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Panthers are coming off of what was a roller coaster year. The team started the 2021 season about as low as one can, going 0-5 in non-district action, before turning the corner and winning every one of their district games to finish as district champions.

This year the Panthers go into the season looking to repeat as district champions behind the arm of Landyn Hack, their senior quarterback who is also the son of head coach Dane Ashley.

2022 Panhandle Panthers Football schedule (from Maxpreps):

Fri, 8/26 7:00pmClarendonClarendon Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/2 7:00pmFrionaFriona Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/9 7:00pmVegaVega Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/16 7:00pmRiver RoadRiver Road Amarillo Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/23 7:00pmWellingtonWellington Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/30 7:30pmBairdBaird Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/7 7:00pmHighland ParkHighland Park Amarillo Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/14 7:00pmStratfordStratford Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/21 7:00pmWest TexasWest Texas Stinnett Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/28 7:00pmSanford-FritchSanford-Fritch Fritch Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 11/4 7:00pmFarwellFarwell Home • DistrictPreview