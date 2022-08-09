AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Palo Duro Dons sure look to have turned a new leaf under, now, second year head coach, Eric Mims. The team on their first day of two-a-days practice were gifted with their own special commemorative edition of ‘Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’ that featured the Dons on the cover.

Last year Palo Duro under new head coach Eric Mims, found a way to start hot. The team won their first four games of the season.

Even though the rest of the year did not go exactly according to plan, the Dons still managed to win five games, which was the first time since 2015.

Now the Dons, in a new division (District 2-5A DII), will look to do what they have only done twice in the last 15 years, capture a winning record, which should be good enough to get them into the playoffs to make some noise.

2022 Palo Duro Dons Football schedule (from Maxpreps):