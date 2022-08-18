DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Demons finished last season with a 9-3 record and were regional semifinalists, and went 3-0 in district play. Heading into 2022, the Demons expect just as much as the 2021 season had to offer and then some.

Dumas will have a solid chance to repeat the success they had last year for a number of reasons, one of those being the sheer starters that return to this years squad (12).

The team will look to use knowledge and experience in keeping their tough nosed team mentality strong, and with guys like Tanner Koehn (senior), & Parker Dunnam (senior) things should be as cohesive as they were last year, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

2022 Dumas Demon Football schedule (from Maxpreps):