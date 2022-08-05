AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Caprock Longhorns will have a talented backfield heading into the 2022 season as they return senior quarterback, Bowen Davis, and look to Junior young gun, Lleyten Brown. They also return a tough nosed running back in Damon Carrasco.
The team with these leaders will look to build on their 2021 campaign that saw them claim a playoff bid, but they also are not looking to skip any crucial steps in their quest to get back to the playoffs.
2022 Caprock Football schedule (from Maxpreps):
|Fri, 8/26 7:00pm
|Hereford Home • Non-District
|Thu, 9/1 7:00pm
|Palo Duro Amarillo Away • Non-District
|Thu, 9/8 7:00pm
|Pampa Home • Non-District
|Thu, 9/15 7:00pm
|Canyon Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/23 7:00pm
|Coronado Lubbock Away • District
|Thu, 9/29 7:00pm
|A
|Amarillo Neutral • District
|Fri, 10/7 7:00pm
|Abilene Away • District
|Fri, 10/14 7:00pm
|Monterey Lubbock Home • District
|Thu, 10/20 7:00pm
|Tascosa Amarillo Away • District
|Fri, 11/4 7:00pm
|Cooper Lubbock Home • District
