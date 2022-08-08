BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last year the Bushland Falcons were flying high, as they finished with an 8-3 0verall record and a phenomenal win that came against at the time the defending state champion Canadian Wildcats.

Even with some new faces sprinkled in this year, the team returns 14 starters and should be able to out due even what they did last year.

2022 Bushland Football schedule (from Maxpreps):

Fri, 8/267:00pm WWest Plains Amarillo Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/2 7:00pmCanadianCanadian Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/9 7:00pmChildressChildress Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/16 7:00pmBorgerBorger Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/23 7:00pmDumasDumas Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/30 7:00pmRiversideRiverside El Paso Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/7 7:00pmMuleshoeMuleshoe Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/14 7:00pmRiver RoadRiver Road Amarillo Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/21 7:00pmShallowaterShallowater Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/2 87:00pmDalhartDalhart Away • DistrictPreview