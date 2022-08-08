BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last year the Bushland Falcons were flying high, as they finished with an 8-3 0verall record and a phenomenal win that came against at the time the defending state champion Canadian Wildcats.

Even with some new faces sprinkled in this year, the team returns 14 starters and should be able to out due even what they did last year.

2022 Bushland Football schedule (from Maxpreps):