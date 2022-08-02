AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies will head into the 2022 season under new starting quarterback, Mason Graham. A young man that already seems comfortable stepping into his new leadership role.

2022 Amarillo High Sandies schedule (from Maxpreps):

Fri, 8/26 7:00pmMidland LegacyMidland Legacy MidlandAway • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/2 6:00pmClevelandCleveland Rio Rancho, NMAway • Non-DistrictPreview
Thu, 9/8 7:00pmMidlandMidland Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/16 7:00pmOdessaOdessa Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/23 7:00pmTascosaTascosa AmarilloNeutral • DistrictPreview
Thu, 9/29 7:00pmCaprockCaprock AmarilloNeutral • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/7 7:00pmCooperCooper LubbockHome • DistrictPreview
Thu, 10/13 7:00pmCoronadoCoronado LubbockAway • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/28 4:00pmAbileneAbilene Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 11/4 7:00pmMontereyMonterey LubbockAway • DistrictPreview