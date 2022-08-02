AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies will head into the 2022 season under new starting quarterback, Mason Graham. A young man that already seems comfortable stepping into his new leadership role.
2022 Amarillo High Sandies schedule (from Maxpreps):
|Fri, 8/26 7:00pm
|Midland Legacy MidlandAway • Non-District
|Fri, 9/2 6:00pm
|Cleveland Rio Rancho, NMAway • Non-District
|Thu, 9/8 7:00pm
|Midland Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/16 7:00pm
|Odessa Home • Non-District
|Fri, 9/23 7:00pm
|Tascosa AmarilloNeutral • District
|Thu, 9/29 7:00pm
|Caprock AmarilloNeutral • District
|Fri, 10/7 7:00pm
|Cooper LubbockHome • District
|Thu, 10/13 7:00pm
|Coronado LubbockAway • District
|Fri, 10/28 4:00pm
|Abilene Home • District
|Fri, 11/4 7:00pm
|Monterey LubbockAway • District
