2020 UIL Realignment outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Athletics directors from across the High Plains met up at the Region 16 building today for the University Interscholastic League Realignment. Check out the list below to see which districts our area schools are playing.
1A DIVISION II
- District 1
- Darrouzett
- Follett
- Hedley
- Lefors
- Miami
- District 2
- Groom
- Hart
- Silverton
- Wildorado
1A DIVISION II
- District 1
- Claude
- Happy
- McLean
- Turkey Valley
- White Deer
- District 2
- Earth-Springlake
- Kress
- Lorenzo
- Nazareth
- Petersburg
2A DIVISION II
- District 2
- Bovina
- New Home
- Ropesville
- Smyer
- Sudan
- District 3
- Gruver
- Stratford
- Sunray
- Vega
- Booker
- District 4
- Clarendon
- Memphis
- Shamrock
- Wellington
- Wheeler
DIVISION I
- District 1
- Boys Ranch
- Farwell
- Olton
- Panhandle
- Sanford-Fritch
- West Texas High
3A DIVISION II
- District 3
- Amarillo Highland Park
- Canadian
- Childress
- Dimmitt
- Friona
- Spearman
- Tulia
3A DIVISION I
- District 2
- Amarillo River Road
- Bushland
- Dalhart
- Littlefield
- Muleshoe
4A DIVISION II
- District 2
- Borger
- Levelland
- Lubbock Estacado
- Perryton
- Seminole
4A DIVISION I
- District 3
- Canyon
- Dumas
- Hereford
- Pampa
5A DIVISION II
- District 3
- Abilene Wylie
- Canyon Randall
- Lubbock Cooper
- Plainview
- Wichita Falls
- Wichita Falls Rider
5A DIVISION I
- District 2
- Amarillo High
- Amarillo Caprock
- Amarillo Palo Duro
- Amarillo Tascosa
- Lubbock High
- Lubbock Coronado
- Lubbock Monterey
