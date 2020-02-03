2020 UIL Realignment outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Athletics directors from across the High Plains met up at the Region 16 building today for the University Interscholastic League Realignment. Check out the list below to see which districts our area schools are playing.

1A DIVISION II

  • District 1
    • Darrouzett
    • Follett
    • Hedley
    • Lefors
    • Miami
  • District 2
    • Groom
    • Hart
    • Silverton
    • Wildorado

1A DIVISION II

  • District 1
    • Claude
    • Happy
    • McLean
    • Turkey Valley
    • White Deer
  • District 2
    • Earth-Springlake
    • Kress
    • Lorenzo
    • Nazareth
    • Petersburg

2A DIVISION II

  • District 2
    • Bovina
    • New Home
    • Ropesville
    • Smyer
    • Sudan
  • District 3
    • Gruver
    • Stratford
    • Sunray
    • Vega
    • Booker
  • District 4
    • Clarendon
    • Memphis
    • Shamrock
    • Wellington
    • Wheeler

DIVISION I

  • District 1
    • Boys Ranch
    • Farwell
    • Olton
    • Panhandle
    • Sanford-Fritch
    • West Texas High

3A DIVISION II

  • District 3
    • Amarillo Highland Park
    • Canadian
    • Childress
    • Dimmitt
    • Friona
    • Spearman
    • Tulia

3A DIVISION I

  • District 2
    • Amarillo River Road
    • Bushland
    • Dalhart
    • Littlefield
    • Muleshoe

4A DIVISION II

  • District 2
    • Borger
    • Levelland
    • Lubbock Estacado
    • Perryton
    • Seminole

4A DIVISION I

  • District 3
    • Canyon
    • Dumas
    • Hereford
    • Pampa

5A DIVISION II

  • District 3
    • Abilene Wylie
    • Canyon Randall
    • Lubbock Cooper
    • Plainview
    • Wichita Falls
    • Wichita Falls Rider

5A DIVISION I

  • District 2
    • Amarillo High
    • Amarillo Caprock
    • Amarillo Palo Duro
    • Amarillo Tascosa
    • Lubbock High
    • Lubbock Coronado
    • Lubbock Monterey

