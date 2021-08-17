2-A-Days Road Trip: Vega Longhorns

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Vega Longhorns had a great season last year going, 10-3 but this season they are looking for more.
2021 Vega Longhorns schedule:
|Fri, 8/27
7:00pm
|Highland Park Amarillo Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/3
7:00pm
|Boys Ranch Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/10
7:00pm
|Panhandle Home • Non-District
|Fri, 9/17
7:00pm
|Spearman Home • Non-District
|Fri, 9/24
7:00pm
|Bovina Away • Non-District
|Fri, 10/1
7:00pm
|Clarendon Home • Non-District
|Fri, 10/8
7:00pm
|Gruver Home • District
|Fri, 10/22
7:00pm
|Booker Away • District
|Fri, 10/29
7:00pm
|Stratford Home • District
|Fri, 11/5
7:00pm
|Sunray Away • District
Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Longhorns.