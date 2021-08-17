2-A-Days Road Trip: Vega Longhorns

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Vega Longhorns had a great season last year going, 10-3 but this season they are looking for more.

2021 Vega Longhorns schedule:

Fri, 8/27
7:00pm		Highland Park MascotHighland Park Amarillo Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/3
7:00pm		Boys Ranch MascotBoys Ranch Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/10
7:00pm		Panhandle MascotPanhandle Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/17
7:00pm		Spearman MascotSpearman Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/24
7:00pm		Bovina MascotBovina Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/1
7:00pm		Clarendon MascotClarendon Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/8
7:00pm		Gruver MascotGruver Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/22
7:00pm		Booker MascotBooker Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/29
7:00pm		Stratford MascotStratford Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 11/5
7:00pm		Sunray MascotSunray Away • DistrictPreview

Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Longhorns.

