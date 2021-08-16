2-A-Days Road Trip: Perryton Rangers

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Perryton Rangers are gearing up for the 2021 football season and will be lead by their dominant offensive line.
Perryton Rangers 2021 Schedule:
|8/27
|@ Dalhart (Dalhart, TX) Location: Dalhart High School
|7:00p
|9/3
|@ Childress (Childress, TX) Location: Childress High School
|7:00p
|9/10
|Caprock (Amarillo, TX) Location: Perryton High School
|7:00p
|9/17
|Canadian (Canadian, TX) Location: Perryton High School
|7:00p
|9/24
|@ Bushland (Bushland, TX) Location: Bushland High School
|7:00p
|10/1
|Pampa (Pampa, TX) Location: Perryton High School
|7:00p
|10/15
|@ Levelland (Levelland, TX) Location: Levelland High School
|7:00p
|10/22
|Estacado (Lubbock, TX) Location: Perryton High School
|7:00p
|10/29
|@ Seminole (Seminole, TX) Location: Seminole High School
|7:00p
|11/5
|Borger (Borger, TX) Location: Perryton High School
|7:00p
