2-A-Days Road Trip: Perryton Rangers

Local Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Perryton Rangers are gearing up for the 2021 football season and will be lead by their dominant offensive line.

Perryton Rangers 2021 Schedule:

8/27 @ Dalhart (Dalhart, TX) Location: Dalhart High School7:00p
9/3 @ Childress (Childress, TX) Location: Childress High School7:00p
9/10 Caprock (Amarillo, TX) Location: Perryton High School7:00p
9/17 Canadian (Canadian, TX) Location: Perryton High School7:00p
9/24 @ Bushland (Bushland, TX) Location: Bushland High School7:00p
10/1 Pampa (Pampa, TX) Location: Perryton High School7:00p
10/15 @ Levelland (Levelland, TX) Location: Levelland High School7:00p
10/22Estacado (Lubbock, TX) Location: Perryton High School7:00p
10/29@ Seminole (Seminole, TX) Location: Seminole High School7:00p
11/5Borger (Borger, TX) Location: Perryton High School7:00p

Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Rangers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss