2-A-Days Road Trip: Palo Duro Dons

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Palo Duro Dons seem to be to shaking things up and looking to surprise everyone this season under new head coach, Eric Mims.
2021 Palo Duro Dons schedule:
|Fri, 8/27
7:00pm
|Seminole Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/3
7:00pm
|Plainview Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/10
7:00pm
|Wichita Falls Home • Non-District
|Thu, 9/16
7:00pm
|Borger Home • Non-District
|Thu, 9/23
7:00pm
|Tascosa Amarillo Away • District
|Fri, 10/1
7:00pm
|Coronado Lubbock Home • District
|Thu, 10/14
7:00pm
|Lubbock Away • District
|Thu, 10/21
7:00pm
|Amarillo Home • District
|Fri, 10/29
7:00pm
|Caprock Amarillo Away • District
|Fri, 11/5
7:00pm
|Monterey Lubbock Home • District
Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Dons.