2-A-Days Road Trip: Palo Duro Dons

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Palo Duro Dons seem to be to shaking things up and looking to surprise everyone this season under new head coach, Eric Mims.

2021 Palo Duro Dons schedule:

Fri, 8/27

7:00pm Seminole Away • Non-District Preview Fri, 9/3

7:00pm Plainview Away • Non-District Preview Fri, 9/10

7:00pm Wichita Falls Home • Non-District Preview Thu, 9/16

7:00pm Borger Home • Non-District Preview Thu, 9/23

7:00pm Tascosa Amarillo Away • District Preview Fri, 10/1

7:00pm Coronado Lubbock Home • District Preview Thu, 10/14

7:00pm Lubbock Away • District Preview Thu, 10/21

7:00pm Amarillo Home • District Preview Fri, 10/29

7:00pm Caprock Amarillo Away • District Preview Fri, 11/5

7:00pm Monterey Lubbock Home • District Preview

Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Dons.