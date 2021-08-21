2-A-Days Road Trip: Palo Duro Dons

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Palo Duro Dons seem to be to shaking things up and looking to surprise everyone this season under new head coach, Eric Mims.

2021 Palo Duro Dons schedule:

Fri, 8/27
7:00pm		Seminole MascotSeminole Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/3
7:00pm		Plainview MascotPlainview Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/10
7:00pm		Wichita Falls MascotWichita Falls Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Thu, 9/16
7:00pm		Borger MascotBorger Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Thu, 9/23
7:00pm		Tascosa MascotTascosa Amarillo Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/1
7:00pm		Coronado MascotCoronado Lubbock Home • DistrictPreview
Thu, 10/14
7:00pm		Lubbock MascotLubbock Away • DistrictPreview
Thu, 10/21
7:00pm		Amarillo MascotAmarillo Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/29
7:00pm		Caprock MascotCaprock Amarillo Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 11/5
7:00pm		Monterey MascotMonterey Lubbock Home • DistrictPreview

Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Dons.

