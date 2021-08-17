2-A-Days Road Trip: Childress Bobcats

Local Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Childress Bobcats are in perhaps the toughest district there is in the State of Texas when it comes to Class 3-A, but the challenge of playing teams like Spearman and Canadian only seems to motivate the team.

2021 Childress Bobcats schedule:

Fri, 8/27
7:00pm		Panhandle MascotPanhandle Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/3
7:00pm		Perryton MascotPerryton Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/10
7:30pm		Stamford MascotStamford Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/17
7:00pm		Shallowater MascotShallowater Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/24
7:00pm		Spearman MascotSpearman Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/1
7:00pm		Highland Park MascotHighland Park Amarillo Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/8
7:00pm		Dimmitt MascotDimmitt Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/15
7:00pm		Friona MascotFriona Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/22
7:00pm		Tulia MascotTulia Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 11/5
7:00pm		Canadian MascotCanadian Away • DistrictPreview

Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Bobcats.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss