2-A-Days Road Trip: Childress Bobcats

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Childress Bobcats are in perhaps the toughest district there is in the State of Texas when it comes to Class 3-A, but the challenge of playing teams like Spearman and Canadian only seems to motivate the team.

2021 Childress Bobcats schedule:

Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Bobcats.