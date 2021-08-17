2-A-Days Road Trip: Childress Bobcats

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Childress Bobcats are in perhaps the toughest district there is in the State of Texas when it comes to Class 3-A, but the challenge of playing teams like Spearman and Canadian only seems to motivate the team.
2021 Childress Bobcats schedule:
|Fri, 8/27
7:00pm
|Panhandle Away • Non-District
|Preview
|Fri, 9/3
7:00pm
|Perryton Home • Non-District
|Preview
|Fri, 9/10
7:30pm
|Stamford Away • Non-District
|Preview
|Fri, 9/17
7:00pm
|Shallowater Away • Non-District
|Preview
|Fri, 9/24
7:00pm
|Spearman Home • District
|Preview
|Fri, 10/1
7:00pm
|Highland Park Amarillo Away • District
|Preview
|Fri, 10/8
7:00pm
|Dimmitt Home • District
|Preview
|Fri, 10/15
7:00pm
|Friona Away • District
|Preview
|Fri, 10/22
7:00pm
|Tulia Home • District
|Preview
|Fri, 11/5
7:00pm
|Canadian Away • District
|Preview
Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Bobcats.