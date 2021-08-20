2-A-Days Road Trip: Caprock Longhorns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Caprock Longhorns are looking to bounce back this year following a rough 2020 season and thanks to some pretty good returning starters, they just might.

2021 Caprock Longhorns schedule:

Thu, 8/26

7:00pm Hereford Home • Non-District Preview Thu, 9/2

7:00pm Randall Amarillo Home • Non-District Preview Fri, 9/10

7:00pm Perryton Away • Non-District Preview Fri, 9/17

7:00pm Canyon Away • Non-District Preview Fri, 9/24

7:00pm Amarillo Home • District Preview Thu, 10/7

7:00pm Monterey Lubbock Away • District Preview Thu, 10/14

7:00pm Tascosa Amarillo Home • District Preview Fri, 10/22

7:00pm Coronado Lubbock Away • District Preview Fri, 10/29

7:00pm Palo Duro Amarillo Home • District Preview Fri, 11/5

7:00pm Lubbock Away • District Preview

Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Longhorns.