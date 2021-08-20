2-A-Days Road Trip: Caprock Longhorns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Caprock Longhorns are looking to bounce back this year following a rough 2020 season and thanks to some pretty good returning starters, they just might.

2021 Caprock Longhorns schedule:

Thu, 8/26
7:00pm		Hereford MascotHereford Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Thu, 9/2
7:00pm		Randall MascotRandall Amarillo Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/10
7:00pm		Perryton MascotPerryton Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/17
7:00pm		Canyon MascotCanyon Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/24
7:00pm		Amarillo MascotAmarillo Home • DistrictPreview
Thu, 10/7
7:00pm		Monterey MascotMonterey Lubbock Away • DistrictPreview
Thu, 10/14
7:00pm		Tascosa MascotTascosa Amarillo Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/22
7:00pm		Coronado MascotCoronado Lubbock Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/29
7:00pm		Palo Duro MascotPalo Duro Amarillo Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 11/5
7:00pm		Lubbock MascotLubbock Away • DistrictPreview

Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Longhorns.

