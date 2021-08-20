2-A-Days Road Trip: Caprock Longhorns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Caprock Longhorns are looking to bounce back this year following a rough 2020 season and thanks to some pretty good returning starters, they just might.
2021 Caprock Longhorns schedule:
|Thu, 8/26
7:00pm
|Hereford Home • Non-District
|Thu, 9/2
7:00pm
|Randall Amarillo Home • Non-District
|Fri, 9/10
7:00pm
|Perryton Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/17
7:00pm
|Canyon Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/24
7:00pm
|Amarillo Home • District
|Thu, 10/7
7:00pm
|Monterey Lubbock Away • District
|Thu, 10/14
7:00pm
|Tascosa Amarillo Home • District
|Fri, 10/22
7:00pm
|Coronado Lubbock Away • District
|Fri, 10/29
7:00pm
|Palo Duro Amarillo Home • District
|Fri, 11/5
7:00pm
|Lubbock Away • District
Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Longhorns.