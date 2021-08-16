2-A-Days Road Trip: Bushland Falcons

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bushland Falcons football team look a little different considering they are only returning 7 starters from last year, but they will have still have some upperclassmen leading the way.
2021 Bushland Falcons 2021 Schedule:
|Thu, 8/19
6:30pm
|Friona Away • Non-District
|Fri, 8/27
7:30pm
|Brock Neutral • Non-District
|Fri, 9/3
7:00pm
|Hereford Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/10
7:00pm
|Canadian Away • Non-District
|Fri, 9/17
7:00pm
|Stratford Home • Non-District
|Fri, 9/24
7:00pm
|Perryton Home • Non-District
|Fri, 10/1
7:00pm
|Estacado Lubbock Away • Non-District
|Fri, 10/8
7:00pm
|Muleshoe Away • District
|Fri, 10/15
7:00pm
|River Road Amarillo Home • District
|Fri, 10/22
7:00pm
|Dalhart Away • District
|Fri, 10/29
7:00pm
|Littlefield Home • District
Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Falcons.