2-A-Days Road Trip: Bushland Falcons

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bushland Falcons football team look a little different considering they are only returning 7 starters from last year, but they will have still have some upperclassmen leading the way.

2021 Bushland Falcons 2021 Schedule:

Thu, 8/19
6:30pm		Friona MascotFriona Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 8/27
7:30pm		Brock MascotBrock Neutral • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/3
7:00pm		Hereford MascotHereford Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/10
7:00pm		Canadian MascotCanadian Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/17
7:00pm		Stratford MascotStratford Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 9/24
7:00pm		Perryton MascotPerryton Home • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/1
7:00pm		Estacado MascotEstacado Lubbock Away • Non-DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/8
7:00pm		Muleshoe MascotMuleshoe Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/15
7:00pm		River Road MascotRiver Road Amarillo Home • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/22
7:00pm		Dalhart MascotDalhart Away • DistrictPreview
Fri, 10/29
7:00pm		Littlefield MascotLittlefield Home • DistrictPreview

Watch the video at the top of the web-story to find out more on the 2021 Falcons.

