1A-3A Area Athletes Show Out at Regional Track Meet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High School regional track meets were held this weekend, and there were some outstanding performances from athletes on the High Plains from classes 1A through 3A.

Starting with the Region I-3A meet first, there were quite a few gutsy showings. For one there was Spearman’s Brenen Thompson. Thompson medaled in three separate events. Those events included the 100 Meter that he ran at 10.46 to get gold, the 200 Meter that he ran at 21.73 to receive gold and the 400-meter relay that finished at 43.28 that placed 2nd.

On the girls’ side for 3A, killing it for Spearman was Braylen Lusby, the freshman, who qualified 1st in 300 hurdles with 45.67. Spearman’s girl’s mile relay also did well, finishing second with a time of 3:59.09.

In Region I-2A The Panhandle Panthers Track program ran wild grabbing both the boys and girls regional championship.

For the boys, the Panthers advanced in the 100 meter, 800 meter, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, sprint relay, and pole vault.

Stepping away from Panhandle, there was also Wheeler’s Hesston Marshall. Marshall qualified for the state meet In four different events. Placing first in the 100, 200, and 400 meters, he also placed 2nd in the long jump with a 22′ 6.25″.

For the girl’s side of 2A, the Pantherettes showed out sweeping all of the relays, and advancing athletes in the 100, and 400 as well.

More results from 1A through 3A can be found below.

Other 3A Boys Results:

(results courtesy of Kale Steed of Press Pass Sports)

800-meter

2nd: Tulia’s Hayden Montgomery, 2:00.37

3200-meter run

2nd: Crawford Kiser, River Road, 9:47.07

400-meter relay

2nd: Spearman, 43.28

1600-meter relay

2nd: Canadian, 3:25.62

Pole vault

1st: Max Baca, Dalhart, 14-0

Other 3A Girls Results:

(results courtesy of Kale Steed of Press Pass Sports)

100-meter

1st: Samantha Krehbiel, 12.35

2nd: Jesse Fowler, Bushland, 12.55

800-meter

1st: Mia Pipkin, Spearman, 2:20.07

400-meter relay

1st: Bushland (Haylee Sessions, Corley Carr, Caitlyn Culwell, Jesse Fowler), 49.62

800-meter relay

2nd: Childress, 1:45.37

Long jump

2nd: Canice Mackey, Spearman, 18-0

Pole vault

1st: Ashley Amico, Dalhart, 11-6

Discus

1st: Mattie Boyd, Canadian, 129-0

Shot put

1st: Jillian Howell, Bushland, 39-9

2nd: Mattie Boyd, Canadian, 38-2

2A Boys Results:

(results courtesy of Kale Steed of Press Pass Sports)

100 meters

1st: Hesston Marshall, Wheeler. 10.98

2nd: Zach Wood, Panhandle, 11:08

200 meters

1st: Hesston Marshall, Wheeler, 22.17

400 meters

1st: Hesston Marshall, Wheeler, 49.56

800 meters

1st: Clint Maurer, Panhandle, 1:59.81

110 hurdles

1st: Alex Thompson, Panhandle, 14.70

300 hurdles

1st: Alex Thompson, Panhandle, 38.99

400-meter relay

2nd: Panhandle, 42.81

High jump

1st: Lane Terry, Farwell, 6-5

Long jump

1st: Jonathon Mora, Farwell, 22-6 1/2

2nd: Hesston Marshall, Wheeler, 22-6 1/4

Triple jump

Jonathan Mora, Farwell, 46-7 1/2

Pole vault

1st: Clint Maurer, Panhandle, 14-3

2nd: Pratt McLain, Gruver, 13-6

Discus

1st: Jack Allcorn, Olton, 167-3

Shot put

2nd: Genaro Luna, Memphis, 51-1

2A Girls Results:

(results courtesy of Kale Steed of Press Pass Sports)

100 meters

1st: Aletha Usanga, Boys Ranch, 12.39

2nd: Annison Thomas, Panhandle, 12.51

400 meters

1st: Macklynn Land, Panhandle, 56.46

800 meters

2nd: Kyla Kane, Wellington, 2:17.54

1600 meters

1st: Delaney Weaver, Gruver, 5:28.87

3200-meter run

1st: Delaney Weaver, Gruver, 11:55.06

100 hurdles

1st: Ella Strickland, Sunray, 15.29

2nd: Rese Schoonover, Stratford, 15.46

300 hurdles

1st: Rese Schoonover, Stratford, 45.89

2nd: Brenna Butler, Gruver, 46.56

400-meter relay

1st: Panhandle (Skylar Maurer, Macklynn Land, mason Jones, Sydney Adee), 48.75

800-meter relay

1st: Panhandle (Skylar, Lauren Gonzales, mason Jones, Annison Jones), 1:46.14

2nd: Gruver, 1:48.43

1600 meter relay

1st: Panhandle (Skylar Maurer, Emmery Sides, Sydney Adee, Macklynn Land), 3:57.83

2nd: Gruver, 4:08.33

High jump

1st: Bailey Maupin, Gruver, 5-5

Long jump

1st: Kalora Fuller, 17-5 1/2

Pole vault

1st: Ella Strickland, Sunray, 12-7

2nd: TaraLee McKarns, Vega, 11-0

Discus

1st: Jacquelyn Olivas, Vega, 112-5

2nd: Kynnan Shields, Shamrock, 111-10

Shot put

2nd: Mia Gray, Sunray, 33-4 1/2

1A Boys Results:

(results courtesy of Kale Steed of Press Pass Sports)

100 meters

1st: Micah Teague, Lefors, 11.31

200 meters

2nd: Kaydon Johnson, White Deer, 23.11

400 meters

1st: Trace Goodman, S. Earth, 50.41

2nd: Blake Beard, Valley, 50.63

110 hurdles

1st: Braxton Ethridge, S. Earth, 15.44

300 hurdles

1st: Braxton Ethridge, S. Earth, 40.29

2nd: Stetson Jameson, Happy, 40.47

High jump

2nd: Dustin Bryant, Wildorado, 6-0

Long jump

1st: Hunter Warminski, White Deer, 23-2 1/2

2nd: Jaxon Edwards, Valley, 22-0 1/2

Triple jump

1st: Dustin Bryant, Wildorado, 43-7 3/4

2nd: Hunter Warminski, White Deer, 42-4

Pole vault

1st: Pace Bressler, Happy, 11-9

2nd: Jake Kenedy, Wildorado, 11-6

Discus

1st: Jorge Chavira, Hartley, 130-9 3/4

2nd: Sebastian De La Espriella, 130-0 1/4

1A Girls Results:

(results courtesy of Kale Steed of Press Pass Sports)

100 meters

1st: Anna Hudson, Miami, 12.63

200 meters

1st: Anna Hudson, Miami, 26.10

2nd: Caroline Myrick, Nazareth, 27.25

400 meters

1st: Kenli Johnson, Happy, 59.40

2nd: Taytum Goodman, S. Earth, 1:00.12

800 meters

1st: Taytum Goodman, S. Earth, 2:18.23

1600 meters

1st: Taytum Goodman, S. Earth, 5:16.26

2nd: Emma Kleman, Nazareth, 5:27.77

3200-meter run

1st: Emma Kleman, Nazareth, 12:07.11

100 hurdles

1st: Makenna Byrd, Wildorado, 15.84

300 hurdles

1st: Makenna Byrd, Wildorado, 46.21

400-meter relay

1st: Miami (Abby Skidmore, Mercedes Hartwig, Elizabeth Gorecki, Anna Hudson), 53.34

800-meter relay

2nd: Wildorado, 1:51.53

1600 meter relay

2nd: Happy, 4:12.05

Long jump

1st: Anna Hudson, Miami, 16-5 3/4

2nd: Lanie Stapp, Claude, 16-4

Triple jump

1st: Lanie Stapp, Claude, 36-7 3/4

2nd: Brenna Francis, Silverton, 34-11 1/4

Pole vault

1st: Makenna Byrd, Wildorado, 9-6

2nd: Carsann Baker, S. Earth, 9-0

Discus

2nd: Tristan Bartosiewicz, Booker, 111-1