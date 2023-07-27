AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With summer coming to an end athletes are finishing their loading process and getting ready for the 2024 football season.

This article will list some of the top football players in the Texas Panhandle who will potentially be the top performers this year based on last year’s performances. The stats listed are based on previous MyHighPlains.com, Max Preps, and 247Sports.com reports.

The Texas Panhandle has recently had plenty of Division One athletes including Avion Carter, King Doerue, J’Maury Davis, Major Everhart, Erik Gray, and more.

In no order, the following players to watch this football season in the Texas Panhandle includes:

TJ Tillman – WR – Tascosa High School (Jr.)

Tillman will enter this season as a junior ending last season with 12 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns, he earned three division one offers according to Rivals.com. Tillman plays both sides of the ball he earned 39 tackles and three interceptions.

Max Neff – RB – Pampa High School (Soph.)

Neff will enter this season as a sophomore he ended last season with 216 carries gaining 2,100 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

Luke Flowers – RB – Canadian High School (Sr.)

Flowers will enter this season as a senior missing most of last season, he only played two games carrying the ball 10 times for 148 yards.

Armando Lujan – QB – Sunray High School (Soph.)

Lujan will enter this season as a Junior ending last season, completing 247 passes gaining 3,577 yards, and 44 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Bryce Braden – QB/RB – Stratford High School (Jr.)

Braden enters this season as a junior as a two-way player he ended last season passing for 1,358 yards with 19 touchdowns. Braden also gained 960 yards on the ground scoring 15 touchdowns and defensively he ended the season with 66 tackles.

Corey Stancell – RB/DB – Farwell High School (Sr.)

Stancell will enter this season as a senior, he ended last season with 148 carries gaining 1,303 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns. He was also a force on defense snagging 6 interceptions.

Bobby Ross – RB – Estacado High School (Jr.)

Ross will enter this season as a four-star recruit as a Junior with four Division One offers who ended last season with 204 carries gaining 1,436 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dawson Jaco – QB – Bushland High School (Sr.)

Jaco will enter this season as a senior ending last season with completing 201 out of 301 passes gaining 2,649 yards and scoring 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Reid Macon – QB – West Plains High School (Soph.)

Macon enters this season as a sophomore he ended his freshman season completing 197 passes for 2,273 yards, with 19 touchdowns he also rushed for 357 yards on the ground.

Braylen Norman – WR – Highland Park High School (Sr.)

Norman enters this season as a senior he ended last season with 48 grabs gaining 945 yards and scoring a total of 11 touchdowns.

Lyric Smith – RB – Clarendon High School (Sr.)

Smith enters this season as a senior he ended last season with 1504 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns. Smith plays at a high level on both sides of the ball snagging three interceptions two forced fumbles and 90 total tackles.

Jordi Hernandez – RB – West Plains High School (Sr.)

Hernandez will enter this season as a senior who ended last season with 286 carries gaining 1,476 yards and 18 touchdowns.