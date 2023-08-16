AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo area doesn’t often receive credit for its athletes but produces Divisions One athletes yearly. This article recognizes athletes that attended high school in the area and are set to suit up for a Division One university this year.

12 current Divison One athletes from the Amarillo area include:

The Tascosa High School graduate, Carter will begin his career at the next level playing defensive line at Texas Christian University where he will wear the number 98. He was a four-star recruit ranked as the 36th defensive lineman in the nation in his graduating class.

For more on Avion Carter here’s a previous interview with myhighplains.com.

Photo via Twitter Avion Cater

The Canyon High School graduate, Winfrey will begin her junior year at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, as a freshman guard she played 28 games and led the team in three-point percentage. Winfrey earned Academic All-District Team member honors her sophomore year, in her six starts she averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals.

BATON ROUGE, LA – MARCH 17: Emily Kiser #33 of the Michigan Wolverines shoots the ball against Kenadee Winfrey #2 and Desi-Rae Young #23 of the UNLV Lady Rebels during the fourth quarter in the first round of the 2023 NCAA omen’s Basketball Tournament held at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 17, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Rebecca Warren/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Spearman High School graduate, Thompson will begin his freshman career year at the University of Oklahoma, he previously transferred from the University of Texas. Thompson will have three years of eligibility remaining, he was known as one of the fastest players in the country in his class.

LAWRENCE, KS – NOVEMBER 19: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Brenen Thompson (11) before in the first quarter of a Big 12 college football game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on November 19, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Getty Images

The Tascosa High School graduate, Everhart will begin his redshirt year at the University of Texas Christian, he plays wide receiver at the university. He was listed as a four-star running back recruit out of high school and listed as the number 37 running back in the 2022 class.

College Football: TCU Major Everhart (22) in action, is introduced prior to game vs. Iowa State at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Fort Worth, TX 11/26/2022 CREDIT: Greg Nelson (Photo by Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164249 TK1)

The Amarillo High School graduate will continue his sophomore year at the University of Villanova where plays basketball at the guard position. Hausen is known for his sharpshooting ability shooting 27-of-63 just below .500 from beyond three-point range.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 08: Brendan Hausen #1 of the Villanova Wildcats takes a jump shot during the first round of the Big East Basketball Tournament against the Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden on March 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Clarendon High School graduate will start his college career at the University of Texas Tech, he will wear the number 25 playing the running back position. Davis led all area Texas Panhandle schools with 2,160 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior tabbed the District 4-2A Defensive MVP his junior season and was a first-team selection as both a running back and placekicker.

via On3.com

The Palo Duro High School graduate looks to start his soccer career at the University of Rio Grande Valley. Carrillo dominated the high school level and became a part of the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame.

via UTRGV Men’s Soccer Facebook

The Palo Duro High School graduate will be a senior at the University of North Texas participating in track and field events as a thrower. Shaffer threw her personnel best of 47.19m propelling her to winning the hammer throw at the North Texas Classic.

via North Texas Track & Field/Cross Country Twitter

The Amarillo High School graduate will continue his career at the University of Stephen F. Austin State playing offensive line after recently transferring from Texas Tech this off-season. Gray earned three All-District selection honors on offense and two All-District honorees on the defensive side.

via Erik Gray’s Instagram Page

The Tascosa High School graduate will begin this season as a redshirt junior running back for the University of California. Doerue recently transferred from Purdue University where he carried the ball 309 times for 1,145 yards scoring 10 touchdowns.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – SEPTEMBER 01: King Doerue #22 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs the ball during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 1, 2022 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Amarillo High School graduate will begin her career at the next level with the University of Kansas playing basketball for the Jayhawks. Smith balled during her high school career earning plenty of awards including the Amarillo Globe-News Player of the Year and Press Pass Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year as a senior in 2022-22, and Two-time Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) All-State Selection, Two-time District 3-5A MVP, Chosen as a TABC Large School All-Star in 2023, TABC Academic All-State selection, Recognized as Panhandle Hall of Fame women’s basketball athlete of the year.

via Kansas Women’s Basketball Twitter

The Canyon High School graduate is set to begin her college career at the University of Florida running cross county for the Gators. Stuart did not compete in her first season according to the UF website. Stuart was honored as Track Athlete of the Year in 2019 by the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame.

via Breanna Stuart’s Facebook