AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles are coming off a very successful season capturing their second Texas League Championship. Now their Major League affiliate team the Arizona Diamondbacks has a chance at winning the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have 10 former Amarillo Sod Poodles on their roster, seven of which are on the active roster. This could make it hard for Amarillo baseball fans to cheer against the Rangers who are one of the six teams without a World Series win.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to begin the World Series against the Texas Rangers at 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 in Arlington.

Former Amarillo Sod Poodles suiting up for the Arizona Diamondbacks include:

Andrew Saalfrank #57

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 24: Andrew Saalfrank #57 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during Game 7 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Bryce Jarvis #40

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Bryce Jarvis #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch during the second inning in the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Geraldo Perdomo #2

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 24: Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is tagged out by Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in Game Seven of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Corbin Carroll #7

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a sacrifice fly against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game 7 of MLB’s National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

Alek Thomas #5

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 24: Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks catches a fly ball against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game Seven of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Blaze Alexander #62

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 22: Blaze Alexander #62 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a photo during the Arizona Diamondbacks Photo Day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Justin Martinez #63

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 22: Justin Martinez #63 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Ryne Nelson #19

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 22: Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Brandon Pfaadt #32

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 22: Brandon Pfaadt #90 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Jordan Lawlar #10

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 22: Jordan Lawlar #92 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Baseball fans in Texas will have the chance to cheer about winning the Texas League Championship and the World Series in the same year. Here is a list of five players that Texans can cheer on who will take the field during the World Series.

Texans suiting up for the Texas Rangers include:

Cody Bradford #61 (Texas Rangers)

Nathan Eovaldi #17 (Texas Rangers)

Josh Jung #6 (Texas Rangers)

Merrill Kelly #29 (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Jordan Lawlar #10 (Arizona Diamondbacks)