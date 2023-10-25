AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles are coming off a very successful season capturing their second Texas League Championship. Now their Major League affiliate team the Arizona Diamondbacks has a chance at winning the World Series against the Texas Rangers.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have 10 former Amarillo Sod Poodles on their roster, seven of which are on the active roster. This could make it hard for Amarillo baseball fans to cheer against the Rangers who are one of the six teams without a World Series win.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to begin the World Series against the Texas Rangers at 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 in Arlington.
Former Amarillo Sod Poodles suiting up for the Arizona Diamondbacks include:
- Andrew Saalfrank #57
- Bryce Jarvis #40
- Geraldo Perdomo #2
- Corbin Carroll #7
- Alek Thomas #5
- Blaze Alexander #62
- Justin Martinez #63
- Ryne Nelson #19
- Brandon Pfaadt #32
- Jordan Lawlar #10
Baseball fans in Texas will have the chance to cheer about winning the Texas League Championship and the World Series in the same year. Here is a list of five players that Texans can cheer on who will take the field during the World Series.
Texans suiting up for the Texas Rangers include:
- Cody Bradford #61 (Texas Rangers)
- Nathan Eovaldi #17 (Texas Rangers)
- Josh Jung #6 (Texas Rangers)
- Merrill Kelly #29 (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- Jordan Lawlar #10 (Arizona Diamondbacks)
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.