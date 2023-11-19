AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 10 high school football teams on the High Plains have advanced to the next round of the Texas HS Football playoffs, and some are scheduled to play each other this next round.

This is a compiled list of matchups scheduled for this week including time and location.

CLASS 4A

Division I

Regional semifinals

Lubbock Estacado (10-2) vs. Decatur (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

Division II

Monahans (12-0) vs. West Plains (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, First United Park, Lubbock-Cooper High School

CLASS 3A

Division I

Regional semifinals

Paradise (11-1) vs. Bushland (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Leo Brittain Field at Lions Stadium, Vernon

Division II

Lubbock Roosevelt (9-3) vs. Wall (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater

Canadian (12-0) vs. Idalou (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium

CLASS 2A

Division I

Regional semifinals

Stratford (12-0) vs. New Deal (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium

Division II

Gruver (10-2) vs. Clarendon (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday, Bulldogs Stadium, Borger

Wellington (9-3) vs. Sunray (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Happy State Bank Stadium

CLASS 1A

Division I

State quarterfinals

Happy (11-1) vs. Miami (12-0), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Panthers Stadium, Panhandle

Here is how you can track the score of the games when they start on Friday: