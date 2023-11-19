AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 10 high school football teams on the High Plains have advanced to the next round of the Texas HS Football playoffs, and some are scheduled to play each other this next round.
This is a compiled list of matchups scheduled for this week including time and location.
CLASS 4A
Division I
Regional semifinals
- Lubbock Estacado (10-2) vs. Decatur (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Shotwell Stadium, Abilene
Division II
- Monahans (12-0) vs. West Plains (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, First United Park, Lubbock-Cooper High School
CLASS 3A
Division I
Regional semifinals
- Paradise (11-1) vs. Bushland (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Leo Brittain Field at Lions Stadium, Vernon
Division II
- Lubbock Roosevelt (9-3) vs. Wall (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater
- Canadian (12-0) vs. Idalou (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium
CLASS 2A
Division I
Regional semifinals
- Stratford (12-0) vs. New Deal (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium
Division II
- Gruver (10-2) vs. Clarendon (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday, Bulldogs Stadium, Borger
- Wellington (9-3) vs. Sunray (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Happy State Bank Stadium
CLASS 1A
Division I
State quarterfinals
- Happy (11-1) vs. Miami (12-0), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Panthers Stadium, Panhandle
Here is how you can track the score of the games when they start on Friday:
