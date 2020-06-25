Live baseball returns to Amarillo with the Flat Bill Invitational

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the first time in months, baseball has returned to the High Plains with the Flat Bill Invitational Baseball Tournament at Potter County Memorial Stadium.

Watch the video above to see highlights from two of Thursday’s games. The first highlight is part of the 16U portion of the tournament, the second is from the 18U portion.

Thursday’s Results

16U Division:

Flat Bill Hill defeats Flat Bill Fuller, 6-4.

DBAT Blue defeats DBAT Red, 10-7.

18U Division:

Flat Bill 2020 defeats Caprock, 15-0.

Tascosa Raiders play TX Stars at 6:00 PM.