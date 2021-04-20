Las Vegas Raiders receive backlash for tweet on Chauvin verdict

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders received immediate backlash for a tweet the organization posted following the Derek Chauvin verdict. The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.
The Raiders posted a graphic that reads “I CAN BREATHE,” with the date of Chauvin’s conviction underneath.
Because Floyd can no longer breathe, the tweet, which the team posted to the top of their Twitter feed, struck many as poorly conceived.
Floyd died last May after telling Minnesota officers more than 20 times “I can’t breathe” as Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.
The tweet remained pinned to the top of the team’s Twitter feed over an hour after it was posted.
The Raiders have not acknowledged the backlash on Twitter.
