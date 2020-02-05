1  of  39
Lady Sandies’ Basketball clinches district title

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The Amarillo High Girl’s Basketball team once again is the champion of District 2-5A after defeating Lubbock Monterey by nine points on Tuesday.

Watch the video above to see the highlights from Tuesday’s game.

