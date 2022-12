AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Kids Inc. are searching for girl basketball referees ahead of the season kicking off next month.

According to the Kids Inc. website, Kids Inc. needs girls’ basketball officials just before the season, games are scheduled to begin on Jan. 13 and will be held on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays, with the season slated to on Feb. 11.

If you are interested in becoming a Kids Inc. official for girls’ basketball, contact the Kids Inc. office at 806-376-5936.