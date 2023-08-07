CANTON (WJW) – Football fans came together in Canton as the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was enshrined. The Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend pays tribute to individuals who have shaped the game of football for generations to come.

Leading the pack for the Class of 2023 is legendary Cleveland Browns left tackle, Joe Thomas. Known for his exceptional talent, Thomas showcased unwavering commitment during his 11-year career, starting an unprecedented 10,363 consecutive snaps.

A six-time First-Team All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection, Thomas was a dominant force on the field, providing unparalleled protection and opening lanes for the running game.

Joe Thomas, right, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, receives his gold jacket during the gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Joining Thomas in this esteemed group are cornerback/safety Rondé Barber, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, linebacker Zach Thomas, and linebacker/defensive end DeMarcus Ware.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 poses with their busts after the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. From left are: Ken Riley II, representing his father Ken Riley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ronde Barber, Joe Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Scott Howley, representing his father Chuck Howley, and Mindy Coryell Lewis, representing her father Don Coryell. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Former NFL players Ronde Barber, right, poses with his twin brother Tiki Barber and Ronde’s bust during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Former NFL player Ronde Barber speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo David Richard)

Mindy Coryell Lewis, left, daughter of former NFL coach Don Coryell, left, and Dan Fouts unveil Coryell’s bust during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Former NFL players Darrelle Revis, second from right, poses with Tony Dorsett, right, and Ty Law during Revis’ induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Mindy Coryell Lewis, daughter of former NFL coach Don Coryell, speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Former NFL player Darrelle Revis, left, hugs Tony Dorsett during Revis’ induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Scott Howley, right, son of former NFL player Chuck Howley, and Bob Lilly pose with his father’s bust during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Former NFL player Darrelle Revis speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo David Richard)

Former NFL player Joe Klecko, right, poses with his former teammate Marty Lyons during Klecko’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Former NFL player Joe Klecko has a phone tossed to him during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Former NFL player Joe Klecko, left, and former teammate Marty Lyons unveil Klecko’s bust during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo David Richard)

Former NFL player Joe Klecko speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo David Richard)

Former NFL player Joe Klecko speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo David Richard)

Former NFL player DeMarcus Ware speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Former NFL player DeMarcus Ware speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Barbara Thomas, widow of Ken Riley, right, and her son Ken Riley II unveil the bust of Ken Riley during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Ken Riley II, son of Ken Riley, speaks during his father’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Former NFL player Zach Thomas, left, and his former coach Jimmy Johnson unveil his bust during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Former NFL player Zach Thomas speaks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Former NFL player Zach Thomas, right, poses with Dan Marino during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

In celebration of these NFL icons, the Canton Repository Grand Parade was expected to draw approximately 250,000 attendees.

The parade is one of the largest in the country and is free for all to enjoy. It kicked off on Cleveland Ave. in Canton, at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony was at 12 p.m. Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The ceremony included the unveiling of the players’ bronze busts, immortalizing their contributions to the sport.

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 05: Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning celebrates with fans as he is introduced prior to the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 05: Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman celebrates with fans as he is introduced prior to the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 05: Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett celebrates with fans as he is introduced prior to the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 05: Joe Thomas is introduced during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Additionally, football enthusiasts had the opportunity to attend the 2023 Concert for Legends, featuring the Zac Brown Band, taking place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday.