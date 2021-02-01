Jason Witten named head football coach at North Texas high school

DALLAS (KDAF) – After 17 years in the National Football League, tight end Jason Witten is now starting a new chapter in his life.
Whitten will continue to have football in his life, but this time he’ll mentor those on the field at the high school level.
Argyle Liberty Christian took to social media on Monday to announce Witten as the new head coach of the school’s football program.
This means Whitten will be able to stay in the DFW area with his family.
Witten, 38, finishes his career with 1,228 catches for 13,046 yards, both good for the second-most among all NFL tight ends in history.
Witten’s 74 touchdowns rank fifth all-time among tight ends.
The statistic that cements Witten’s name among the all-time greats is an NFL record he holds all by himself; most games played by an NFL tight end at 271.
In 17 years in the National Football League, Witten missed a single game in 2003 when he fractured his jaw against the Cardinals.
