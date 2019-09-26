Inside the Huddle: Week 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — District play begins in district 2-5A, as the Caprock Longhorns square off with the Palo Duro Dons.

In 2A, we have a pair of really exciting games. The Stratford Elks will meet up with the number one team in 2A Division II, the Hamlin Pied Pipers, and Panhandle hosts the Wellington Skyrockets.

There is also a nice cross-state match up between the Clovis Wildcats and Lubbock Cooper.

All this and more on another edition of Inside the Huddle.

