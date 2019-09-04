Breaking News
WSJ: Man who sold rifle to Odessa shooter was from Lubbock
Inside the Huddle: September 4, 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week on Inside the Huddle, we take a look at two of the biggest rivalry games in our area.

The Tascosa Rebels, coming off their state semifinal appearance last season, are set to take on Amarillo High. The Sandies were able to win this matchup last year. Who will win this year?

The battle of CISD is happening this week as well. The Randall Raiders will be the home team at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium, taking on the Canyon Eagles.

Also, West Texas High will travel to Stratford in a matchup of two very good 2A squads.

The defending state champion Mclean Tigers will do battle with Groom.

