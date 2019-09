AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week Inside the Huddle, Clint Brakebill and Kale Steed discuss last weeks exciting finish between Tascosa and Amarillo High.

This week has some big games as well, the two also break down the upcoming matchup between Hereford and Randall as well as several other big games in week three.

Use the arrows to go between dates for future or past games this week.