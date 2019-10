AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Rebels host Midland Lee in a pivotal 2-6A showdown, and on Thursday night Amarillo High takes on Caprock at Dick Bivins stadium.

District 3-4A finally gets underway with district play as Canyon hosts Dumas and Pampa hosts Hereford.

Clint Brakebill and Kale Steed discuss this and more Inside the Huddle.

