Inside the Huddle: August 28, 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The high school football season kicks off tomorrow night. In this week’s episode of “Inside the Huddle,” Clint Brakebill and Kale Steed look at the teams looking to make their way back to the State Championship in Arlington, as well as other teams and players to watch in the area.

Don’t forget to check out Texas Online Overtime, where we take you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area — all leading up to the UIL 2019 State Championships at AT&T Stadium in North Texas. The digital-only program will utilize the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco and Wichita Falls.